Bahrain 'uncovers terrorist cell' plotting attacks

Manama - Bahrain says it has uncovered an international "terrorist cell" comprising 54 members, with police arresting 25 suspects in the Arab Gulf country.

The group includes 12 from Iran and Iraq, one from Germany and 41, including 10 who escaped from prison in January, from Bahrain, the information ministry said in a statement sent to Al Jazeera.

Authorities said that they confiscated machine guns and explosive devices from the group, which is accused of carrying out and plotting deadly attacks on police in the country.

The group was blamed for killing at least two police officers and injuring another one in three separate attacks in January in and around the capital Manama.

Received training

Ahmed al-Hammadi, a chief procesecutor, told state news agency BNA that in total there are 41 alleged members and 16 of the suspected members in Bahrain remain at large.

"Investigations revealed that the movements of the terrorists to other countries were co-ordinated by one of the cell leaders based in Germany," Hammadi said.

"The cell leader made the arrangements for several members to go to Iran and Iraq to receive training in the use of explosives and firearms at the Revolutionary Guard camps ahead of carrying out their terrorist crimes in Bahrain."

The group's members smuggled weapons from Iran and Iraq and committed other "terrorist" crimes," Hammadi said.