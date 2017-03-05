 

Bahrain 'uncovers terrorist cell' plotting attacks

2017-03-05 10:30
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Manama - Bahrain says it has uncovered an international "terrorist cell" comprising 54 members, with police arresting 25 suspects in the Arab Gulf country.

The group includes 12 from Iran and Iraq, one from Germany and 41, including 10 who escaped from prison in January, from Bahrain, the information ministry said in a statement sent to Al Jazeera.

Authorities said that they confiscated machine guns and explosive devices from the group, which is accused of carrying out and plotting deadly attacks on police in the country.

The group was blamed for killing at least two police officers and injuring another one in three separate attacks in January in and around the capital Manama.

Received training

Ahmed al-Hammadi, a chief procesecutor, told state news agency BNA that in total there are 41 alleged members and 16 of the suspected members in Bahrain remain at large.

"Investigations revealed that the movements of the terrorists to other countries were co-ordinated by one of the cell leaders based in Germany," Hammadi said.

"The cell leader made the arrangements for several members to go to Iran and Iraq to receive training in the use of explosives and firearms at the Revolutionary Guard camps ahead of carrying out their terrorist crimes in Bahrain."

The group's members smuggled weapons from Iran and Iraq and committed other "terrorist" crimes," Hammadi said.


Read more on:    bahrain

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Obama launched cyberwar to sabotage N Korea nuke programme

2017-03-05 08:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Social Development minister gives SASSA update

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday March 4 2017-03-04 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 