 

Balkan countries illegally push back migrants, says UNHCR

2016-12-27 16:51
Aerial view of the migrant camp known as the New Jungle Camp, near Calais, northern France. (Michel Spingler, AP File)

Aerial view of the migrant camp known as the New Jungle Camp, near Calais, northern France. (Michel Spingler, AP File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Belgrade - Illegal deportations of migrants seeking to reach western Europe along the so-called Balkans route have been on the rise, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) warned on Monday.

Some 1 000 people from the Middle East, Asia and Africa "were expelled in November alone along the Balkans route... more than before", said the UNHCR spokesperson in Serbia, Mirjana Milenkovska.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants took the Balkans route through Macedonia and Serbia, Croatia and Hungary as they tried to reach western Europe from Greece before it was largely shut down in March.

Non-governmental human rights organisations and activists also warned that an increasing number of legally-registered migrants were being "illegally deported" from Serbia to Bulgaria and Macedonia.

On December 17 "a seven-member Syrian family, including a 2-year old child, 16-year old girl and two women almost froze after being left in a forest in -11 Celsius degrees to walk toward Bulgaria some 1km away", an activist said.

"The family was registered in Belgrade and on its way to a refugee centre, when they were taken off the bus by a police or army unit that tore their documents," said Gordan Paunovic of the Info Park group that provides help to refugees.

Migrant moves

READ: Zuma repeats mistaken refugee claim

They were eventually rescued by a regular police officer from a nearby town who was alerted by activists, Paunovic said.

The Belgrade Centre for Human Rights (BCHR) that represents the family said that the bus driver confirmed the information.

Serbian Defence Minister Zoran Djordjevic denied army involvement in the incident.

Some 7 000 migrants are currently in Serbia. Most are lodged in 13 official reception centres, while some 1 000 are sleeping rough in downtown Belgrade, Milenkovska said.

Some 109 people were reportedly deported in November to Macedonia from Serbia's border migrant transit centre at Presevo.

"They all came back to Belgrade and told us the same story: They were awakened at 04:00, put in a police van and then driven to a field in the middle of a forest on the border with Macedonia," Paunovic said.

Members of Macedonian Youth Lawyers Association (MYLA), who provide legal help to migrants in Macedonia, also "have recorded cases of persons who have been pushed back to Macedonia, although they had asylum papers from Serbia".

Read more on:    migrants  |  refugees

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Russia starts studying Black Sea flight recorder

2016-12-27 15:32

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 5 news stories that shook 2016

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 17:28 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Hout Bay 17:28 PM
Road name: HEAVY CONGESTION

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, December 24 2016-12-24 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 