 

'Balloonatic' fined for piloting a lawn chair

2016-12-23 13:06
(iStock)

Ottawa - A Canadian man has been fined $3 700 over a stunt that saw him fly more than 2km above Calgary in a lawn chair attached to 110 large helium balloons, a report says.

Daniel Boria, whom a prosecutor called a "balloonatic," also agreed to make a $14 800 donation to charity after pleading guilty to dangerous operation of an aircraft.

The stunt was reminiscent of a flight in 1982 in California that has been imitated by others around the world and even spawned the extreme sport of cluster ballooning.

Boria had taken off in his makeshift flying machine from a golf course on July 5, 2015, with an oxygen tank, a radio and a parachute.

During the escapade intended to promote his small cleaning business, 24 jetliners took off and landed at the Calgary airport, including two that reportedly flew underneath him.

But air traffic controllers were never able to pinpoint his exact location with radar.

After bailing from his chair in a parachute in high winds that had thrown him off course, he was arrested on the ground by police who had been monitoring his movements across the prairie sky.

Read more on:    canada

