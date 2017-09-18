 

Bangladesh restricts Rohingya refugees

2017-09-18 11:58
A Rohingya child is carried in a sling while his family walk through rice fields after crossing the border into Bangladesh. (Bernat Armangue, AP)

A Rohingya child is carried in a sling while his family walk through rice fields after crossing the border into Bangladesh. (Bernat Armangue, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cox's Bazar - Bangladeshi authorities are taking steps to restrict the movement of Muslim Rohingya refugees living in crowded border camps after fleeing violence in Myanmar, whose military chief maintains that the chaos was the work of extremists seeking a stronghold in the country.

Bangladesh has been overwhelmed with more than 400 000 Rohingya who fled their homes in the last three weeks amid a crisis the UN describes as ethnic cleansing.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who lambasted Myanmar for "atrocities" during a visit to border camps last week, left Dhaka to address the annual UN gathering in New York.

Refugee camps were already beyond capacity and new arrivals were staying in schools or huddling in makeshift settlements with no toilets along roadsides and in open fields.

On Sunday, police were checking vehicles to prevent Rohingya from spreading to nearby towns in an attempt to control the situation.

"There is an instruction from the prime minister that we must treat Rohingya Muslims maintaining human rights," said AKM Iqbal Hossain, a police superintendent.

Immunisation 

With the UN saying there are about 240 000 children among the refugees living in dire conditions, Bangladeshi authorities have kicked off a massive immunisation drive.

Abdus Salam, the top government administrator in the Cox's Bazar district hospital, said that about 150 000 children would be immunised over seven days for measles, rubella and polio.

"There are a lot of weak and malnourished children among the new arrivals," Unicef's representative in Bangladesh, Edouard Beigbeder, said in an email. 

Eric P Schwartz, head of the US-based charity Refugees International and a former assistant secretary of state for population, refugees and migration, said he couldn't recall seeing so much misery and called for international pressure on Myanmar to stop the violence.

Read more on:    bangladesh  |  myanmar

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

US urges Syria co-operation with Russia after strike

2017-09-18 11:05

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Footage of KZN storm that wreaked havoc, left 3 critically injured
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 16 2017-09-17 08:57 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 