Basque group ETA gives authorities list of weapons caches

Paris - The armed Basque separatist group ETA has formally
given the French authorities a list of location of its weapons, ammunition and
explosives.
The International Verification Commission, in charge of
verifying the process, said in a statement on Saturday that "this
information was immediately conveyed to the relevant French authorities, who
will now secure and collect ETA's arsenal".
The commission says it "believes that this step
constitutes the disarmament of ETA".
Inactive for more than five years, ETA had said it would
hand over its arms, a historic step following a 43-year violent campaign that
claimed 829 lives, mostly in Spain.
Disarmament is the second-to-last step demanded by France
and Spain, which want ETA to formally disband. The organisation hasn't said
whether it would do that.