 

Belgium convicts Emirati princesses of abusing servants

2017-06-24 11:21
(Shutterstock)

(Shutterstock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Brussels - A Belgian court convicted eight Emirati royals on Friday of human trafficking and degrading treatment of their servants at a Brussels hotel, reports said.

The court handed Sheikha Hamda Al-Nahyan and seven of her daughters each a suspended 15-month jail term and a $185 000 fine, Belga news agency said.

The princesses were prosecuted over the treatment of 23 women, many of them African, who worked for the family from 2007-2008 at what was then the prestigious Conrad hotel in Brussels.

The family rented out an entire floor of the hotel and allegedly paid sub-standard wages to the women, who were without working or residency documents.

The women worked long hours, with some sleeping on mattresses laid outside the room of the princess they served. They were not allowed to leave the royals' floor of the hotel, Belga said, citing the investigation.

"We are very satisfied because the court made a very clear statement that this was a sort of modern slavery," said Jean-Pierre Jacques, a lawyer for the plaintiffs. "It's what we have been demanding for nine years."

A lawyer for the royals, Stephen Monod, regretted that the court "took into account the statements of the victims".

Read more on:    belgium  |  uae

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

2 killed, 11 missing after Colombia mine explosion

2017-06-24 10:12

Inside News24

 
/Africa
Focus on Africa: Bomb attack, famine and refugees
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday June 23 results 2017-06-23 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 