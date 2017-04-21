 

Belgium: ISIS naming of Belgian attacker was fake

2017-04-21 13:51
French police officers patrol on the Champs Elysees boulevard, with the Arc de Triomphe in background. (Christophe Ena, AP)

French police officers patrol on the Champs Elysees boulevard, with the Arc de Triomphe in background. (Christophe Ena, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Paris - Belgium's Interior Ministry says ISIS gave a false name for the man who attacked police on Paris' Champs-Elysees.

Islamic State's claim of responsibility came just a few hours after the attack - far more quickly than other similar claims - and the statement gave the attacker a pseudonym that would mean he was Belgian or had ties to Belgium.

Belgian Interior Minister Jan Jambon said on Friday: "The guy who yesterday (on Thursday) did the act was not a Belgian. He was French."

Asked about the Abu Yusuf Al-Beljiki pseudonym given by ISIS, Jambon said he "is certainly not the guy who committed the crime".

ISIS has been losing territory in Iraq and Syria and has seen the number of foreign recruits, notably from Europe, dwindle.

The swift claim indicated the group may have been trying to capitalise on the widespread attention from a high-profile attack at a time when Islamic extremism and security are at the centre of France's presidential campaign.

Meanwhile, two French officials say the gunman was detained in February for threatening police, then freed.

The officials spoke on Friday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorised to publicly discuss details of the probe into Thursday night's attack.

The officials said the gunman was detained toward the end of February after speaking threateningly about the police, but then released for lack of evidence.

He was convicted in 2003 of attempted homicide in shootings on two police officers.

Police shot and killed the gunman after he opened fire on a police van on Paris' most famous boulevard. 

Read more on:    isis  |  belgium  |  france

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Julian Assange's arrest a 'priority': Jeff Sessions

11 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
PARODY: Jacob Zuma sings Elton John's Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results, Wednesday April 19 2017-04-19 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 