Blast near Damascus 'probably' caused by Israeli strike

Beirut – A huge explosion hit near Damascus
International Airport early on Thursday setting off large fires, with Syrian
regime ally Hezbollah saying it was "probably" the result of an
Israeli air strike.
The Lebanese militant group's Al-Manar television
said the raid hit a warehouse and fuel tanks, without specifying whether they
were its own or belonged to the Syrian army or another of its allies.
Israel has carried out multiple air strikes in
Syria since the civil war erupted in 2011, most of which it has said targeted
arms convoys or warehouses of its Lebanese arch-foe Hezbollah.
In line with its usual practice, Israel's military
declined to comment on the blast.
Israeli Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz said it
was consistent with his government's policy to prevent arms transfers to
Hezbollah, but stopped short of confirming his country was behind it.
Al-Manar said preliminary reports suggested the
blast caused only material damage and no casualties.
"Al-Manar's correspondent reported that an
explosion struck at dawn on Thursday in fuel tanks and a warehouse near
Damascus International Airport and that it was probably the result of an
Israeli strike," the channel reported.
A resident of the Dawwar al-Baytara neighbourhood
in the southeast of the capital, who lives in a tower block that looks towards
the airport area, said he had seen an immense fireball.
"Around 04:00 (01:00 GMT), I heard an enormous
explosion," Maytham, 47, told AFP.
"I ran to the balcony and looking towards the
south, in the direction of the airport, I saw a huge fireball," he said.
"There was a power cut and it was pitch black,
and the fireball was clearly visible."
'Consistent' with Israeli policy
The Israeli intelligence minister said the blast
was in line with his government's policy of preventing advanced weaponry from
reaching Hezbollah.
"We are acting to prevent the transfer of
sophisticated weapons from Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon by Iran," Katz
told army radio.
"When we receive serious information about the
intention to transfer weapons to Hezbollah, we will act. This incident is
totally consistent with this policy."
Israeli warplanes have hit the airport and other
bases around the capital in the past, targeting what it said were weapons
stockpiles destined for Hezbollah.
The airport lies about 25km southeast of the city
centre.
It was hit by Israeli air strikes in December 2014,
Syrian state media reported at the time.
Israel does not usually confirm or deny each
individual raid it carries out.
But last month, it said it had carried out several
strikes near the Syrian desert city of Palmyra, targeting what it said were
"advanced weapons" belonging to Hezbollah.
The strikes prompted Syria to launch ground to air
missiles, one of which was intercepted over Israeli territory in the most
serious flare-up between the two neighbours since the Syrian civil war began
six years ago.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had
confirmed those strikes and vowed there would more of necessary.
"When we identify attempts to transfer
advanced weapons to Hezbollah and we have intelligence and it is operationally
feasible, we act to prevent it," he said.
"That's how we shall continue to act," he
added.
On January 13, Syria accused Israel of bombing
Mazzeh airbase in the western suburbs of the capital. There were several
strikes near the same base last year.
In April 2016, Netanyahu admitted for the first
time that Israel had attacked dozens of convoys in Syria that he said were
transporting weapons destined for Hezbollah.
Israel and Syria are still technically at war,
though the armistice line had remained largely quiet for decades until 2011
when the Syrian conflict began.
Israel and Hezbollah fought a 34-day war in 2006
which killed 1 200 people in Lebanon, mainly civilians, and 160 Israelis,
mostly soldiers.