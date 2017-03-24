 

Blast outside Bangladesh airport kills bomber

2017-03-24 21:16
Bangladeshi policemen investigate the area where a suicide bomber detonated the bomb.(AP)

Bangladeshi policemen investigate the area where a suicide bomber detonated the bomb.(AP)

Dhaka - A bomber was killed in a blast outside the Bangladeshi capital's main international airport on Friday, police said, the third in a series of suspected attacks since last week.

The bomb, carried by a man on foot, exploded near a police checkpoint monitoring vehicles heading to the Hazrat Shahjahal International Airport.

"The bomb carrier himself was killed," said a Dhaka police spokesperson, Yusuf Ali.

He did not say whether the attack had specifically targeted the checkpoint.

The suspected attack was the third since last Friday, when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a camp for the country's elite security force near the airport.

The attacker was killed and two members of the Rapid Action Battalion, tasked with combating Islamist militancy, were injured.

The Islamic State group claimed the attack.

