 

Blasts, gunfire rock Afghan capital

2017-03-01 16:46
(File, AP)

(File, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Kabul - Explosions and gunfire echoed through Kabul in two separate Taliban assaults on security buildings on Wednesday, officials said, as the insurgents ramp up attacks before the start of their annual spring offensive.

A suicide car bomber struck an Afghan police precinct in western Kabul and a gun battle ensued, the interior ministry said, in what appeared to be a complex insurgent attack.

Minutes later a suicide bomber blew himself up while trying to enter the Afghan intelligence agency in eastern Kabul, the ministry added.

"There were two attacks in Kabul today," ministry spokesperson Najibullah Danish said.

"There are casualties from the first attack and we also have reports of gunfights, but at this stage we cannot confirm whether it is a complex attack."

The Taliban claimed both attacks.

The Afghan health ministry said 18 wounded people, some of them seriously, had so far been taken to hospitals.

"More casualties are expected as the ambulances are on their way," ministry spokesperson Waheed Majroh said.

Afghan security forces are battling a resurgent Taliban amid record casualties and mass desertions as the insurgents escalate nationwide attacks even in winter months when the fighting usually wanes.

Repeated bids to launch peace negotiations with the Taliban have failed and an intense new fighting season is expected to kick off in the spring.

Read more on:    taliban  |  afganistan

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Uber CEO caught arguing about fares with driver

2017-03-01 14:27

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Store owner fires back at would-be robbers, kills one

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday February 28 results 2017-02-28 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 