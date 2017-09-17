 

Bomb kills six in northwest Pakistan

2017-09-17 19:29
FILE: Pakistani volunteers transport an injured blast victim (AFP).

FILE: Pakistani volunteers transport an injured blast victim (AFP).

Khar, Pakistan - A roadside bomb killed a local government official and five policemen on Sunday in Pakistan's restive northwestern tribal area bordering Afghanistan, officials said.

The blast took place in the town of Mamoond, around 25 km from Khar, the main town of Bajaur, one of the country's seven semi-autonomous tribal districts, where the army has been battling Taliban militants.

"A local government officer and five tribal police were killed when an improvised explosive device planted on a roadside exploded when their vehicle passed," senior local government official Anwarul Haq told AFP.

Local security officials confirmed the attack and casualties.

Pakistani militant umbrella group Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) claimed responsibility for the explosion. "Our mission is to eliminate the black infidel democratic system in Pakistan and impose Islamic justice system. We will trample every hurdle in the way of our mission," spokesperson Mohammad Khurasani said in a message sent to reporters.

Violence in Pakistan has declined in recent years following a series of military offensives against insurgents along the northwestern border.

But militant groups are still able to carry out bloody attacks, particularly in the northwest.

