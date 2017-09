FILE: London Mayor and newly elected Conservative Party MP for Uxbridge and Ruislip South, Boris Johnson, gives his speech on stage after after winning his seat in Uxbridge, west London. (Justin Tallis, AFP)

London - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has fuelled speculation that he hopes to eventually succeed Prime Minister Theresa May, spelling out his Brexit goals days before her major policy speech on the subject.

Johnson said in The Daily Telegraph newspaper on Saturday that Britain shouldn't pay for the right to European markets and shouldn't seek to remain in the single market and the customs union.

Johnson was an avid campaigner for leaving the European Union. He again raised the widely discredited idea that leaving the EU could allow Britain to add £350 million a week to the National Health Service.

May has been able to hold onto her job despite a disastrous general election result on June 8, but has been facing increasing pressure recently.