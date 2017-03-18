 

Brazil president calls emergency meeting over meat scandal

2017-03-18 22:49
(iStock)

Brasilia - Brazilian President Michel Temer called an emergency ministerial meeting for Sunday to deal with a growing scandal over the safety of meat and poultry sold at home and abroad by the world's leading supplier.

A two-year police investigation revealed on Friday the existence of a corrupt scheme in which dozens of health inspectors were allegedly bribed to certify tainted food as fit for consumption.

Brazilian multinationals caught up in the growing scandal insisted on Saturday that their products were safe, but the scandal has sparked growing public fears. It comes at a sensitive time, as Brazil and other members of South America's Mercosur group are pushing for a trade deal with the European Union.

Temer was set to speak by phone on Saturday to US President Donald Trump, though their agenda was unclear. The United States last year began accepting imports of raw beef from Brazil.

Companies under investigation

Brazilian authorities on Friday raided more than a dozen meatpackers, issuing 27 arrest warrants and closing a chicken-processing plant run by the multinational BRF group and two meat-processing plants operated by the local Peccin company, the Agriculture Ministry said.

An additional 21 establishments are under investigation and the ministry dismissed 33 officials involved in the scheme.

The authorities did not say where tainted products had been found, but noted, in a news conference in the southern city of Curitiba, that carcinogenic substances had in some cases been used to mask the odour of bad meat.

In addition to the giant BRF firm, which owns the Sadia and Perdigao brands, companies under investigation include JBS, a world leader in meat sales and owner of the Big Frango, Seara Alimentos and Swift brands.

JBS took out a full-page ad in the newspaper O Globo to say that the federal office conducting the investigation had made no mention of health problems stemming from JBS products. The BRF group is running similar ads, saying its products pose no health risk "whatsoever."


