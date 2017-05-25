Brazil troops recalled after deployment following riots

What To Read Next

Brazilian Army military police personnel in riot gear stand guard at Planalto Palace during the protest "Occupy Brasilia" against the labor and social security reforms and the government of President Michel Temer in Brasilia, on May 24, 2017. (AFP)

Braslia - Brazil's President Michel Temer called troops to back off the streets of the capital on Thursday after deploying them to guard government buildings following riots by protesters demanding he leave power.



A decree published online in the official journal said the president had revoked an earlier measure to deploy the forces.



Protesters demanding Temer's exit smashed their way into ministries and fought with riot police on Wednesday in some of the most violent scenes yet in a year of political turbulence.



The deployment of soldiers sent a psychological shockwave through a capital already shaken by the day's violence and an investigation into corruption allegations against the president.



The issue of troops is deeply sensitive in a country that lived under military rule from 1964-1985.



Conservative Temer replaced leftist president Dilma Rousseff in 2016 after she was impeached on what she said were trumped-up political charges.



Now he faces impeachment calls from his own political rivals.





