Brazilian governor sentenced to 14 years in prison

Sao Paulo - The former governor of Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state has been sentenced to 14 years and two months in prison for corruption and money laundering.

Sergio Cabral was arrested in November on charges of receiving bribes and laundering money as part of a colossal graft probe roiling Brazil.

His sentence was handed down by Judge Sergio Moro who heads the investigation of the corruption-kickback scandal at Brazil's state-owned oil company Petrobras.

Prosecutors have said Cabral received hundreds of thousands of dollars a month from several companies in exchange for help getting building contracts that ranged from projects in slums to refurbishing Rio's Maracana Stadium.



