 

Brazil's Supreme Court rules police officers cannot strike

2017-04-06 16:57
(Michael B. Thomas, AFP)

(Michael B. Thomas, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Sao Paulo — Brazil's Supreme Court has ruled that police officers do not have the right to go on strike.

The 7-3 ruling handed down on Wednesday afternoon said that strikes by military police officers who patrol the nation's cities, federal police agents, civil police officers who conduct investigations and anyone else involved in public safety like firefighters, are unconstitutional.

The ruling comes less than two months after police in the south-eastern state of Espirito Santo refused to patrol the streets to demand higher pay.

That weeklong strike fuelled a wave of violence in which nearly 140 people were killed.

Federal troops were used to patrol the streets and stem the violence.

Read more on:    brazil

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Your skin is beautiful just the way it is

58 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Everything you need to know about Kathrada's CT memorial

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday April 5 2017-04-05 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 