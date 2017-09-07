Bride’s family killed in horror crash on their way to her wedding

A bride’s parents and her sister were tragically killed on
their way to her wedding when an out-of-control car slammed into them on a
pavement.
CCTV footage shows the moment the car was struck by another
on a road in the city of Makhachkala in south-western Russia.
The dramatic video captured the moment a black Lada suddenly
turns left, which sends it careering into the path of a speeding Toyota Camry.
The Camry driver swerves to the right but has no real chance of
avoiding a collision. It slams into the Lada – sending the other car hurtling off the road.
Just out of the camera shot, the Lada smashes right into
the parents and sister of a woman who was due to get married later that
day.
The bride’s relatives had been waiting on the pavement for
a lift to the ceremony
in the city’s Dzhami Hotel in Russia.
Dashcam footage from inside the Camry shows how the Lada
suddenly appears directly in its path causing the catastrophic collision.
It’s been reported that one of the drivers also died in the
accident, while other passengers were taken to local hospitals with an array of
injuries.
"The traffic light was out of order (the yellow light
is blinking) that means that a person who was making a turn was supposed to
give way to another driver,” says a commenter who claims to have witnessed the
accident. “The Lada driver is obviously guilty."
It is not clear whether or not the wedding took place as
planned.
