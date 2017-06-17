Britain shifts focus to growth as it girds for Brexit talks

London - Britain's finance minister said on Friday that jobs and growth should be the priority when Brexit negotiations begin next week, indicating that the weakened government in London might be softening its tone with Brussels.

Philip Hammond wants economic concerns to take centre stage when Britain starts talks for leaving the European Union on Monday, contrasting with a previous emphasis on cutting immigration.

Pragmatic approach

With Prime Minister Theresa May still working to shore up a deal with a small Northern Irish party to prop up her Conservative government after she lost her parliamentary majority in the June 8 election, Hammond's comments could be a sign that London is easing its approach to Brexit.

"We should be protecting jobs, protecting economic growth and protecting prosperity," Hammond said as he arrived for a meeting of EU finance ministers in Luxembourg.

"As we enter negotiations next week we will do so in a spirit of sincere co-operation, taking a pragmatic approach, trying to find a solution that works" for Britain and the EU, he said.

After the general election fiasco, May hopes to secure the backing of the ultra-conservative Democratic Unionist Party, which would add the DUP's 10 seats to the Conservatives' 317 in the 650-member House of Commons.

May spent Thursday in talks with each of the five main political parties from Northern Ireland, including the DUP, aimed at getting a power-sharing executive running in the province before a June 29 deadline.

The talks also gave her the opportunity to reassure the other parties that a tie-up with the DUP would not compromise Britain's impartiality in the delicate Northern Ireland peace process.

Peace accords

DUP leader Arlene Foster insisted that any deal with the Conservatives would not undermine the province's peace accords.

Following talks in Dublin with the new Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, she said that reaching a "sensible" Brexit had been the focus of their talks.

"We want to see a Brexit that works for everybody, not just for Northern Ireland," she said.

The announcement of the formal start of discussions was agreed on Thursday between Britain's Brexit minister David Davis and the European Commission's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.