London — British Airways cancels all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick until 17:00GMT amid IT failure.

The airline says it has suffered a "major IT systems failure."

BA says terminals at Heathrow and Gatwick have become extremely congested and it is cancelling all flights from the airports until 18:00 (17:00GMT). It is urging passengers not to go to the airports.

Earlier, passengers at Heathrow reported long lines at check-in counters and flight delays.

BA has not said what is causing the computer problem, but says it is working to resolve it as quickly as possible.

More to follow.