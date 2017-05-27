 

British Airways cancels all flights from London

2017-05-27 14:37
British Airways’ (operated by Comair) newest 737-800 forms part of Comair’s fleet upgrade. (Supplied)

British Airways’ (operated by Comair) newest 737-800 forms part of Comair’s fleet upgrade. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

London — British Airways cancels all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick until 17:00GMT amid IT failure.

The airline says it has suffered a "major IT systems failure."

BA says terminals at Heathrow and Gatwick have become extremely congested and it is cancelling all flights from the airports until 18:00 (17:00GMT). It is urging passengers not to go to the airports.

Earlier, passengers at Heathrow reported long lines at check-in counters and flight delays.

BA has not said what is causing the computer problem, but says it is working to resolve it as quickly as possible.

More to follow.

Read more on:    british airways  |  uk  |  air travel

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Clinton: Trump budget a con

2017-05-27 13:04

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Soweto residents stand up against women abuse
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Friday May 26 results 2017-05-26 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 