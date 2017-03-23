British PM defiant after London attack

London - In a sweeping speech before the House of Commons on Thursday, British Prime Minister Theresa May said the man who killed three people on Wednesday before he was shot dead was born in Britain and once came under investigation for links to religious extremism.

British officials named the attacker as Khalid Masood, a 52-year-old with criminal convictions who was living in the West Midlands, which includes the central city of Birmingham.

ISIS on Thursday claimed responsibility for the attack by Masood who plowed a SUV into pedestrians on one of London's famous bridges and then stabbed a police officer to death.

Police raided properties in London and Birmingham, and made eight arrests.

Denies enemies victory

May set an unyielding tone on Thursday, saluting the heroism of police as well as the ordinary actions of everyone in the British capital who went about their lives in the aftermath.

"As I speak, millions will be boarding trains and airplanes to travel to London and to see for themselves the greatest city on Earth," she told the House of Commons.

"It is in these actions - millions of acts of normality - that we find the best response to terrorism. A response that denies our enemies their victory, that refuses to let them win, that shows we will never give in."

May later visited a London hospital to meet victims of Wednesday's attack and to thank the hospital staff who had helped them.

She said people from 11 countries were among the victims, including 12 Britons, four South Koreans, three French, two Romanians, two Greeks and two Irish and one person each from Germany, Poland, China, Italy and the United States.

Uniformed policeman

Parliament held a moment of silence to honour the slain officer, Keith Palmer, a 15-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police and a former soldier, as well as the other victims.

In the 1 000-year-old Westminster Hall, the oldest part of Parliament's buildings, politicians, journalists and parliamentary staff lined up to sign a book of condolences for the victims. Among them was a uniformed policeman, who wrote: "Keith, my friend, will miss you."



