British PM, queen mark end of parliament before June vote

London - British Prime Minister Theresa May visited Queen
Elizabeth II on Wednesday to mark the dissolution of parliament ahead of next
month's surprise election.
May called the June 8 vote last
month, saying she wanted an increased mandate to take Britain into negotiations
on leaving the European Union.
Lawmakers have already hit the
campaign trail after parliamentary business finished on Thursday, but from now
on are no longer MPs but candidates.
The audience between May and
the head of state at Buckingham Palace was purely symbolic.
Traditionally, a prime minister
was required to ask the monarch to dissolve parliament, but the 2011 Fixed-Term
Parliaments Act made the process automatic.
May's Conservatives are
expecting to increase their majority in the 650-seat House of Commons next
month, as opinion polls give them a double-digit lead over the opposition Labour party.
After the election, the queen
will summon the figure best-placed to command the confidence of the Commons -
likely the leader of the largest party - and invite them to form a government
as prime minister.
The new parliament will meet on
June 13, when MPs will elect a new speaker.
The formal state opening of
parliament by the queen, a ceremony full of pomp, will take place on June 19.