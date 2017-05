UK police forensic investigators search the property of Salmon Abedi in connection with the Manchester explosion. (Danny Lawson, AP)

Manchester - UK police on Tuesday named the suspected attacker behind the Manchester concert bombing that killed 22 people as Salman Abedi, but declined to give any further details.

The 22-year-old "has not yet been formally identified and I won't comment further", said Chief Constable Ian Hopkins of the Greater Manchester Police force.

"The priority remains to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network," he added.