 

British teen admits planning London bomb attack

2017-04-27 22:17
London - A British teenager accused of planning a bombing in London on Thursday pleaded guilty to preparing terrorist acts.

Prosecutors say Haroon Syed tried to buy weapons and explosives online from an extremist named "Abu Yusuf." The contact was actually a series of British intelligence agents.

The 19-year-old told his contact he needed a machine gun and an explosive vest so he could "after some damage with machine gun do martyrdom".

He said he was considering targeting London's busy Oxford Street and searched online for potential locations, including an Elton John concert in Hyde Park on September 11 2016 - the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Syed was arrested on September 8. When police asked for the password to unlock his phone, Syed said: "Yeah, I.S.I.S. You like that?"

Syed's elder brother, Nadir Syed, was last year sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison for plotting an Islamic State-group-inspired beheading to co-incide with Remembrance Sunday war commemorations.

Defence lawyers claimed Haroon Syed was a vulnerable young man who was groomed by radicals online but never intended to carry out an attack.


