 

Bubbles, teddy bears greet kids after school shooting

2017-04-18 09:28
San Bernardino’s North Park Elementary School. (John Valenzuela, Los Angeles Daily News via AP)

San Bernardino’s North Park Elementary School. (John Valenzuela, Los Angeles Daily News via AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

San Bernardino - A performer blew bubbles, a man handed out teddy bears and parents shared hugs and prayerson Monday outside a California elementary school, as students returned to classes a week after a gunman opened fire in the special education classroom of his estranged wife, killing her and an 8-year-old boy.

Students on buses rolling up to North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino saw a large banner that read: "We love you."

Dale Marsden, school district superintendent, said the reopening of the school was the first step toward healing after the deadly attack.

"We are all feeling the pain that comes with a tragedy like this," he said. "Together, we will move forward."

North Park had been closed since April 10, when police said Cedric Anderson killed Karen Smith and Jonathan Martinez then fatally shot himself.

Police said Anderson had been targeting Smith, but the bullets hit Jonathan and 9-year-old Nolan Brandy, who was wounded and later released from a hospital.

Anderson went to the school after failing to persuade his wife to take him back after they broke up just weeks into their marriage.

Marsden said he was proud of the faculty for the way they are handling the tragedy.

"They put their arms of healing around each other; they put their arms of healing around the students when they came in today," he said. "It's just a beautiful process."

School officials said security has been tightened. Police stood guard outside the school where a memorial with flowers, candles and balloons remained on a sidewalk. Counsellors were available for students and staff.

"We will not allow the actions of one individual to interrupt our commitment to our students," Marsden said.

Read more on:    us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Pence in Japan, turning focus to trade

44 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Bombings, kidnappings and treason - a week in Africa

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 09:55 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Wynberg 09:53 AM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday April 15 2017-04-15 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 