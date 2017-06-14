 

Bulgaria arrests 23 in crackdown on border corruption

2017-06-14 13:35
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Sofia - Twenty-three customs officers and businessmen have been arrested in a probe into corruption at a major checkpoint on Bulgaria's border with Greece, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The investigation focuses on alleged kickbacks by Bulgarian transport firms to let trucks pass through the Kulata border point without a check.

Police carried out 83 raids on the homes of customs offices and transport firms in Kulata and Sofia, and seized 63 000 leva (€32 000) in cash, the spokesperson of the public prosecutor's office, Rumiana Arnaoudova, said.

The operation, launched on Tuesday, led to a 6km tailback of trucks and buses.

The Bulgarian authorities have been embroiled in a years-long effort to stamp out graft, smuggling, tax fraud and human trafficking at the country's border posts.

Read more on:    bulgaria  |  greece  |  human trafficking

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'A lot of people' unaccounted for after tower blaze - mayor

2017-06-14 11:46

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Panayiotou recorded saying 'it' was meant to look like a robbery
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday June 13 results 2017-06-13 23:12 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 