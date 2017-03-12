 

Bus in Haiti flees hit-and-run, kills 34

2017-03-12 21:35
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Port-au-Prince - A bus speeding away from the scene of a hit-and-run accident ploughed into dozens of street musicians in the Haitian city of Gonaives on Sunday, killing 34 people, officials said.

Fifteen people also were injured in the incident in Gonaives, a city of about 300 000 people located about 150km northwest of the capital Port-au-Prince.

"First, the bus ploughed into two pedestrians, killing one of them, and injuring the other," Marie-Alta Jean Baptiste, head of Haiti's civil protection office, told AFP.

The driver then rammed into three groups of street musicians as he tried to speed away, leaving 33 of them dead in a scene of ghastly carnage.

Emergency workers transported the injured to the hospital, while police tried to control an angry crowd.

"The people who were not victims of the accident tried to burn the bus with the passengers inside, said Faustin Joseph, civic protection co-ordinator for the department of Artibonite, where Gonaives, the regional capital, is located.

"The bus, the passengers and the driver were all placed into the care" of the local authorities, Joseph said.

Read more on:    haiti

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ivanka Trump is exception to dad's 'Buy American' rule

47 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/South Africa
Gauteng province protest wrap

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday March 10 results 2017-03-10 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 