 

California students suspended for 'liking' racist posts sue

2017-05-05 12:45
(iStock)

San Francisco — Four California high school students have sued to challenge a school district's decision to suspend them for their online reactions to Instagram posts that included a black student and coach with nooses around their necks.

The lawsuit filed this week in federal court in San Francisco says the four students at the Bay Area's Albany High School — three of whom are Asian — "liked" or commented on the offensive posts.

It accuses the district of exceeding its authority to discipline the students because the offensive posts were on a private account that had no connection with official school activity.

The posts came to the district's attention in March, sparking protests.

Superintendent Valerie Williams said in a statement that the district is reviewing the lawsuit.


R25 revamp: too little, too late?
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 03 2017-05-03 21:04
There are new stories on the homepage.
 
