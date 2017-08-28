Canada's top general in Gay Pride first

Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach of Ireland (left), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (middle), and Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre right, walk along Boulevard Rene-LŽvesque during the Pride parade in Montreal Quebec, Canada. (Peter Mccabe / AFP)

Ottawa - Canada's top military official on Sunday for the first time took part in the Gay Pride parade in Ottawa, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also on hand.

Army General Jonathan Vance, the chief of the defence staff of the Canadian Armed Forces, became the highest ranking military official to join people celebrating in Canada's federal capital.

He said earlier he wanted to show solidarity with members of the LGBT community and underscore that they are welcome in Canada's military.

It was a sharp contrast to the United States, where President Donald Trump is seeking to ban transsexuals from military service.

Trudeau had taken part in pride events in the past, but this was also the first time here that he did so as prime minister.

We are "open to diversity, and we know it's one of our strengths, whether it be in the military or everywhere else", Trudeau said.

