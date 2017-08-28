 

Canada's top general in Gay Pride first

2017-08-28 09:59
Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach of Ireland (left), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (middle), and Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre right, walk along Boulevard Rene-LŽvesque during the Pride parade in Montreal Quebec, Canada. (Peter Mccabe / AFP)

Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach of Ireland (left), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (middle), and Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre right, walk along Boulevard Rene-LŽvesque during the Pride parade in Montreal Quebec, Canada. (Peter Mccabe / AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Ottawa - Canada's top military official on Sunday for the first time took part in the Gay Pride parade in Ottawa, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also on hand.

Army General Jonathan Vance, the chief of the defence staff of the Canadian Armed Forces, became the highest ranking military official to join people celebrating in Canada's federal capital.

He said earlier he wanted to show solidarity with members of the LGBT community and underscore that they are welcome in Canada's military.

It was a sharp contrast to the United States, where President Donald Trump is seeking to ban transsexuals from military service.

Trudeau had taken part in pride events in the past, but this was also the first time here that he did so as prime minister.

We are "open to diversity, and we know it's one of our strengths, whether it be in the military or everywhere else", Trudeau said.

Read more on:    canada  |  gay rights

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Violence breaks out at California political rally

44 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Coffin assault duo found guilty
 

Congratulations to our PETSIE winners!

It was tough to look through all the adorable pictures of the pets that were submitted for our Petsie competition and to pick a winner

 
 

Paws

What age should puppies stop chewing shoes?
French Bulldog helps kids with facial differences
Weird things dogs do
Makeover saves dog’s life
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, August 26 2017-08-26 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 