 

Canada's Trudeau says world benefits from strong EU

2017-02-16 19:32
FILE: Canadian Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau. (Nicholas Kamm, AFP)

FILE: Canadian Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau. (Nicholas Kamm, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Strasbourg - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told European lawmakers Thursday that the world is better off when the EU is strong, as anti-Brussels sentiment soars following the Brexit vote and Donald Trump's victory.

"The whole world benefits from a strong EU," he said in a speech to the European Parliament, a day after MEPs approved a landmark free trade deal between the EU and Canada.

"Canada knows that an effective European voice on the global stage isn't just preferable, it's essential," Trudeau told the assembly in Strasbourg, France.

Trudeau also hailed the 28-nation bloc as "a truly remarkable achievement and an unprecedented model for peaceful co-operation."

The European Parliament on Wednesday solidly backed an EU-Canada trade accord after nearly eight years of painful negotiations and activist anger.

Opponents to the deal, known as CETA, slam the deal as a "Trojan horse" to big business and a danger to health, democracy and the rule of law.

But Trudeau, speaking in a mix of French and English, said that the EU and Canada "have made a big step to deepen our relationship and increase commerce that is both free and progressive".

Trudeau spoke three days after meeting in Washington with US President Trump, who has vowed to embrace protectionism and reject big trade deals in order to preserve US jobs.

"The conversations I had in Washington and the conversations I had here in Strasbourg are anchored in exactly the same thing - a recognition that governments need to do better at creating growth and opportunities for all our citizens," Trudeau told reporters after his speech.

'Good relations'

Trudeau said Trump expressed "a very strong focus on getting things done for those who supported him, believed in him."

The EU-Canada deal, known as CETA, could be an example for Trump, Trudeau said.

"Demonstrating that good relations with one's neighbours is a good way of getting things done, I think, that everyone is going to benefit from around the world," he told a press conference after his speech.

Trudeau's kind words to Europe are in contrast to Trump who has been critical of the EU.

Trump has that Britain's vote to leave was a good idea and that other countries would likely follow suit.

He is also expected to nominate a pro-Brexit ambassador to the EU who believes that the bloc will disintegrate and that the euro single currency will fail.

In contrast, Canada moves closer to Europe with CETA.

The deal will remove 99% of non-farm customs duties between the two sides, a big win for exporters on both sides of the Atlantic.

And unlike classic trade deals, CETA harmonises regulations on matters such as health and the environment, which is, however, major concern for activists.

Read more on:    eu  |  justin trudeau  |  europe  |  canada

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Kim killer suspect interviewed by diplomats

54 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
SONA debate day 3: President Zuma responds

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday February 15 2017-02-15 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 