 

Canadian needs sex prank to get off golf mailing list

2017-04-22 14:10
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Wellington - A Canadian man sent out invitations to a fake swingers' sex party in a desperate attempt to get himself removed from a New Zealand golf club's mailing list.

Ian Campbell from Toronto was accidentally added to the email list for a Friday group at the Russley Golf Club in Christchurch because he has a similar email address to a namesake member.

Campbell, who runs a home meal service for the elderly in his home city, told the New Zealand Herald newspaper that once he was on the list he couldn't get off despite several attempts.

"I emailed them three times to tell them I wasn't the right Ian Campbell, but kept getting email updates," he said.

After doing some research, Campbell came across Tawse Manor on the outskirts of Christchurch which advertises itself as an "adult-themed" alternative accommodation venue.

He duly wrote an invitation to a party at the manor and hit "reply all".

"Just a quick note to our 'Russley Rounders'; as we did this time last year, a few of us will be meeting up at Tawse Manor around 19:00," Campbell wrote.

"Last year we had a lot of trouble squeezing 14 people into only two rooms, so this year we have reserved all four rooms and will have the whole manor to ourselves - with the exception of the Play Room from 23:00 to 02:00, when it is reserved for the Tawse Kink group.

"This year we are keeping it to a maximum of four per room (and couples will be split up this time - we don't need a repeat of last year's fiasco!!!)."

In a follow up email, Campbell apologised for sending the message to all rather than to the swinging "Rounders".

"I've fixed it now so we won't have the same email slip-up again. I realise that not everyone in the Friday Golf Group is privy to our extra-curricular activities at the Russley Rounders, and may not approve."

He then finally revealed the prank:

"TAKE ME OFF YOUR GODDAMN LIST. Three times now I've written to the senders of these emails asking to be removed from the mailing list.

"I'm not the Ian Campbell you're thinking of, ok? All you have to do is remove my specific email address from your list and I will stop getting notices about your golf club on the other side of the world."

Campbell believes he has now been removed from the list.

Read more on:    canada

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Young immigrants won't 'rest easy' despite Trump's comments

2017-04-22 13:54

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Easter road deaths up 51% from 2016

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Joostenberg Vlakte 13:17 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Riversdale 12:46 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday April 21 2017-04-21 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 