 

Car explodes after hitting police van on Champs-Elysees

2017-06-19 17:43
Paris police secure the area on the Champs Elysées next to the suspected car. (Matthieu Alexandre, AP)

Paris police secure the area on the Champs Elysées next to the suspected car. (Matthieu Alexandre, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Paris - A car exploded and burst into flames after it crashed into a police van on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on Monday , police and investigators said, adding that the driver was armed.

A source close to the investigation said the driver had in the meantime died.

Police said earlier that the driver was "on the ground... unconscious."

Police and judicial sources said they suspect the incident was a deliberate act.

The incident came just two months after a policeman was shot and killed on the world-renowned avenue, three days before the first round of France's presidential election.

A note praising the Islamic State group was found next to the body of the gunman, Karim Cheurfi, in that incident.

Police later found other weapons in Cheurfi's car including a shotgun and knives.

Read more on:    france  |  security

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

India's ruling party picks Dalit as presidential candidate

2017-06-19 17:09

Inside News24

 
/News
Public Protector to oppose Zuma's State Capture review
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday June 17 2017-06-17 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 