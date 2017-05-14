 

Casino mogul to be questioned in probe of Israeli PM - report

2017-05-14 22:28
Sheldon Adelson. (Ethan Miller, AFP File)

Sheldon Adelson. (Ethan Miller, AFP File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Jerusalem - American casino mogul Sheldon Adelson will reportedly give Israeli police testimony in an investigation into allegations of wrongdoing by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel's Channel 2 reported on Sunday that Adelson, a close confidante of Netanyahu, and his wife will be questioned by police during their visit to Israel next week.

The Adelsons will be questioned about allegations that Netanyahu tried to trade better coverage in a major Hebrew newspaper in exchange for reduced circulation of a free daily paper owned by Adelson.

According to the report, Adelson only agreed to talk to police when they informed him he wasn't suspected of criminal activity.

A police spokesperson declined to comment on the report.

The investigation is one of several into alleged wrongdoing by Netanyahu. None have thus far yielded indictments.

Read more on:    benjamin netanyahu  |  israel  |  us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Palestinian hunger strike leader says 'snacking video' fake

2017-05-14 21:44

Inside News24

 
/News
Ramaphosa pleads for 'one ANC slate'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 11:08 AM
Road name: Old Oak Road

Cape Town 06:13 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, May 13 2017-05-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 