 

Chicago police searching for men over gang rape

2017-03-21 22:38
(File, AP)

(File, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Chicago - Police say a 15-year-old Chicago girl was apparently sexually assaulted by five or six men or boys on Facebook Live and none of the roughly 40 people who watched the live video reported the attack.

Police only learned of the attack when the girl's mother approached police Superintendent Eddie Johnson as he was leaving a department in the Lawndale neighbourhood on the city's West Side, said police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi.

She told him her daughter had been missing since Sunday and showed him screen grab photos of the alleged assault.

He said Johnson immediately ordered detectives to investigate and the department asked Facebook to take down the video, which it did.

Guglielmi tweeted on Tuesday that detectives found the girl and reunited her with her family and that they're conducting interviews.

He said Johnson was "visibly upset" after he watched the video, both by its contents and the fact that there were "40 or so live viewers and no one thought to call the authorities."

It is the second time in months that the department has investigated an apparent attack that was streamed live on Facebook. In January, four people were arrested after a cellphone footage showed them allegedly taunting and beating a mentally disabled man.

Read more on:    facebook  |  us  |  gang rape

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

EU: We can make members accept refugees

39 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
'It's a horror' - resident as shacks torn down

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Delft 19:10 PM
Road name: R300 Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 15:52 PM
Road name: Metro Rail

More traffic reports
Lotto results, Saturday March 18 2017-03-18 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 