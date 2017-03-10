 

Chicago woman held for killing boyfriend with bleach

2017-03-10 20:11
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Chicago - A Chicago woman has been ordered held on $1 million bond for forcing her boyfriend to drink bleach, leading to his death.

Prosecutors said during a Thursday bond hearing that Yasmine Elder and Darius Ellis were arguing in a van on Monday, but the argument turned physical and Elder got the upper hand.

Authorities say Elder grabbed Ellis' hair, pinned him down with her knees and poured the bleach on his face. Ellis ingested some of liquid, which the Cook County medical examiner says caused his death.

Elder was arrested at her home. Authorities have not said what prompted the fight.

Elder's attorney said she is single and used to work in sanitation at a bakery.

Read more on:    us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Russia insists it hasn't violated nuclear arms pact

2017-03-10 20:11

Inside News24

 
/South Africa
Gauteng province protest wrap

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday March 10 results 36 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 