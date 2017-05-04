China compiles its own Wikipedia, but public can't edit it

Beijing
- China is compiling a free online encyclopedia to rival Wikipedia, but it will
likely only give Beijing's official version of sensitive historical events, and
the public won't be able to write or edit it.
Instead,
scholars and experts hand-picked by Beijing said only they will be able to make
entries - the latest example of the Chinese government's efforts to control
information available on the internet.
The
scholars said truth is their guiding light, and their editing and review
process is a rigorous one. If there is a difference of opinion, a committee
should figure it out, said Zhang Baichun, chief editor of the history of
science and technology section.
"Of
course, science does not come from democratic votes, to convince others you
will have to present the most convincing proof," he said.
The
effort to compile 300 000 entries that span science, literature, politics, and
history, is being led by the ruling Communist Party's central propaganda
department. The department guides public opinion through instructions to
China's media, internet companies and publishing industry as well as overseeing
the education sector. They have instructed the Encyclopedia of China Publishing
House, known for its offline Chinese Encyclopedia, to produce it.
The
ruling party has struggled to manage public opinion in the internet age, where
citizens can comment on news and topics of outrage and post photos of protests
on social media - at least until such messages were scrubbed away or rendered
unsearchable by censors.
China
also regularly blocks overseas sites including Facebook and Twitter, and has
periodically blocked Wikipedia's English and Chinese versions. Currently, the
Chinese Wikipedia is inaccessible in the mainland.
Jiang
Lijun, senior editor at the Encyclopedia of China Publishing House, said they
plan to have entries on political leaders, the history of the Communist Party,
and subjects including virtual reality, artificial intelligence and the
European Union.
'Quite
different' from Wikipedia
The
online Chinese Encyclopedia will focus primarily on entries that are less
likely to change as opposed to recent events, and with academic value,
"while also trying to strike a balance between that, being timely and what
people are searching for", she said.
She
declined to comment on how events that are politically sensitive in China, like
the Cultural Revolution and the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, would be
treated.
Qiao
Mu, an independent media analyst in Beijing, said the Chinese Encyclopedia
would be "quite different" from Wikipedia because of the need to toe
the line on political taboos.
"If
it's not blocked in China, the publisher must accept censorship, either
self-censorship or censored by authorities," he said.
He said the encyclopedia would likely present a single, official version of
sensitive historical events, and exclude items like the Tiananmen crackdown and
the outlawed Falun Gong spiritual group, which "never exist on the
internet."
The
publishing house behind the Chinese Encyclopedia is paying 20 000 scholars and
experts from universities and research institutes to write entries and it is
slated to go online in 2018. Jiang said initially the encyclopedia will just be
in Chinese, but they are also doing research to see how viable an English
version would be.
Jiang
said they met with a team from San Francisco-based Wikipedia to learn from
their experience.
Wikipedia
is edited and maintained by hundreds of thousands of volunteers around the
world, and has more than 40 million articles, encompassing nearly 300 languages.
More than 900 000 entries are in Chinese, compared with more than 5 million in
English.
"There
is Chinese content on Wikipedia too, but sometimes it is not as accurate as it
could be," said Jiang.
Jiang
said that as Wikipedia's content is generated by users, they can create more
entries faster. "But we try to eliminate self-promotion and inaccuracy as
much as possible."
Zhang,
the professor of history of science and technology, said the online version
will make it easier to reach more people, particularly young readers.
To
create the history of science and technology entries, Zhang said professors
from the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Institute of Natural Sciences will first
hold meetings with veterans and young experts in their fields to form a committee.
The committee will then find the most authoritative person on the topic to
write the draft, including sometimes foreign experts, said Zhang, who is
director of the institute.
The
draft is reviewed by a section chief editor and then the committee.
"If
there is a difference of opinion, all deputy and chief editors should
participate in the discussion and figure it out together," Zhang said.
"We will reason things out with the author until we reach an agreement, or
change the author."