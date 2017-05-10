 

China frees human rights lawyer on bail - Amnesty

2017-05-10 18:44
Chen Guiqiu (C), the wife of detained human rights lawyer Xie Yang, meeting a foreign diplomat (R) with other wives of detained human rights lawyers. (File, AFP)

Chen Guiqiu (C), the wife of detained human rights lawyer Xie Yang, meeting a foreign diplomat (R) with other wives of detained human rights lawyers. (File, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Beijing - China has freed a prominent human rights lawyer on bail, Amnesty International said on Wednesday, after he admitted to his crimes in what critics called a show trial.

Xie Yang, who had worked on cases considered politically sensitive by China's ruling Communist Party, was among hundreds of legal staff and activists detained in the so-called "709 crackdown" in 2015.

He pleaded guilty on Monday to charges of "inciting subversion of state power" during a one-day trial in central China.

The rights group said Xie was released on bail even though a verdict had not been announced, describing the sequence of events as "unusual".

"While it is a relief that Xie Yang is no longer in detention, it doesn't diminish the fact that he should never have been arrested in the first place," said Amnesty International's China researcher Patrick Poon.

However, neither Xie's wife nor his lawyers were able to confirm his release.

Torture claims 

Xie previously claimed that police had subjected him to "sleep deprivation, long interrogations, beatings, death threats, humiliations".

But he told Changsha Intermediate People's Court that authorities had upheld his rights and that he had not been subjected to torture of any kind.

The US and the EU have voiced concern over his case.

Eleven countries, including Canada, Australia and Switzerland, have cited Xie's case in a letter to Beijing criticising China's detention practices.

Xie's wife has fled China and is currently in the US where she said she was hoping to obtain asylum for herself and their two daughters.


Read more on:    china

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

US warns of kidnapping threat on Philippine tourist island

2017-05-10 18:27

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Van Breda domestic worker identifies murder weapon - day 9 court wrap
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday May 9 results 2017-05-09 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 