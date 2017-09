What To Read Next

Kim Jong Un at an undisclosed location in North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

Beijing - China is limiting its oil exports to North Korea after the UN imposed new sanctions last week, which included fuel import restrictions.

Beijing is also banning imports of textiles, one of Pyongyang's last major sources of foreign revenue.

China is North Korea's biggest trading partner and the country relies on it for much of its imports.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump praised China for increasing financial restrictions, and has been pushing Beijing to apply more pressure to North Korea over its nuclear programme.