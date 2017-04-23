 

China urges Korea peninsula denuclearisation

2017-04-23 19:05
The launch of a surface-to-surface medium long-range ballistic missile Pukguksong-2 at an undisclosed location. (STR, KCNA via KNS, AFP)

The launch of a surface-to-surface medium long-range ballistic missile Pukguksong-2 at an undisclosed location. (STR, KCNA via KNS, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Athens - China's foreign minister called on Sunday for the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula amid rising tension over North Korea's missile and nuclear programmes.

"China is firmly supporting the denuclearisation of the area in the name of stability and peace", Wang Yi told reporters in Athens after meeting Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias.

"China may not have the key to this solution... but we are happy that more sides are accepting our point of view," he added.

US President Donald Trump has urged China to take stronger steps to press the North to curb its nuclear and missile programmes.

During a regional tour last week, Vice-President Mike Pence warned that "all options are on the table" to curb the North's nuclear ambitions, as fears grow it may be planning another atomic test.

US citizen detention

Pyongyang has ramped up its rhetoric in recent weeks, threatening to hit back against any provocation.

It has also renewed threats against regional US allies, including Japan and South Korea, which both host large American military contingents.

Even Australia has received a warning from Pyongyang.

"If Australia persists in following the US's moves to isolate and stifle North Korea... this will be a suicidal act," a North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson said after Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop called the nation a "serious threat".

On Sunday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that a US citizen had been arrested as he tried to fly out of North Korea, becoming the third American to be detained there.

"It is important for them to hold a US citizen hostage at this point to prevent Washington from carrying out a decapitation of Kim Jong-Un," said Ahn Chan-il, a former defector, referring to the North's fears that the US plans a secret military strike to topple its leader.

"It's also a resolve to point a double-action revolver against the US and China because he is a US citizen who worked in China."

Read more on:    china  |  north korea

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Migrant rescue boats colluding with traffickers: Prosecutor

2017-04-23 17:27

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Easter road deaths up 51% from 2016

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strand 12:44 PM
Road name: Broadway Boulevard

Strand 12:37 PM
Road name: Gordons Bay Drive

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday April 22 2017-04-22 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 