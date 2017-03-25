 

Cities and monuments switch off for Earth Hour

2017-03-25 19:00
A view of Malaysia's landmark Petronas Twin Towers during lights out for Earth Hour in Kuala Lumpur. (Daniel Chan, AP)

A view of Malaysia's landmark Petronas Twin Towers during lights out for Earth Hour in Kuala Lumpur. (Daniel Chan, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Sydney - Australia's Opera House and Harbour Bridge plunged into darkness on Saturday to mark Earth Hour, as global landmarks began dimming their lights to draw attention to climate change.

Millions of people from about 170 countries and territories are expected to take part in the annual bid to highlight global warming caused by the burning of coal, oil and gas to drive cars and power plants.

The event, which originated in Sydney, has grown to become a worldwide environmental campaign, celebrated across all continents.

Global movement

Conservation group WWF, which organises Earth Hour, said great strides had been made in highlighting the dire state of the planet.

"We started Earth Hour in 2007 to show leaders that climate change was an issue people cared about," said co-ordinator Siddarth Das.

"For that symbolic moment to turn into the global movement it is today, is really humbling and speaks volumes about the powerful role of people in issues that affect their lives."

In Sydney, many harbourside buildings switched off their lights for an hour from 20:30 local time as the call for action began rolling out across the world.

From Australia, it was moving westward through Asia, with many of the skyscrapers ringing Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour going dark in solidarity while at Myanmar's most sacred pagoda, the Shwedagon, 10 000 oil lamps were to be lit to shine a light on climate action.

In Singapore, some 200 organisations, including buildings along the city-state's iconic skyline, went dark to mark the occasion. Organisers said about 35 000 people watched performances and participated in a "carbon-neutral run" which saw some runners in panda and tiger costumes to raise awareness of wildlife protection.

And in Japan, Tokyo's famed Sony Building in Ginza extinguished its bright lights to honour the occasion.

The event will also be marked throughout Africa, Europe and the Americas.

Climate issues

Monuments, including the Empire State Building, the Kremlin, Big Ben, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Eiffel Tower and Egypt's pyramids are all scheduled to switch off.

Lisbon will host a concert by candlelight, Singapore a "carbon-neutral run" and Tanzania will organise a tree-planting ceremony.

WWF said teams around the world would use Earth Hour this year to highlight climate issues most relevant to individual countries.

In South Africa, the focus would be on renewable energy while in China, WWF said it was working with businesses to encourage a shift towards more sustainable lifestyles.


Read more on:    wwf  |  earth hour  |  australia  |  global warming

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Thousands in London streets to protest Brexit

50 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Progeria teen celebrates milestone birthday with President Zuma

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 11:19 AM
Road name: Main Road

Cape Town 02:52 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday March 24 results 2017-03-24 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 