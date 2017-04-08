 

Clashes in Lebanon Palestinian camp kill two

2017-04-08 21:43
(Mahmoud Zayyat, AFP)

(Mahmoud Zayyat, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Sidon - Palestinian factions battled an extremist group in a refugee camp in southern Lebanon on Saturday in a second day of clashes that have killed at least two people, medics said.

The clashes erupted on Friday night as a security force of leading Palestinian factions in the Ain al-Hilweh camp deployed under a new security plan, a source in the Palestinian Fatah faction said.

"It came under fire from a neighbourhood under the influence of extremist Islamist groups, which oppose the security plan of the factions and their deployment," the source said.

Security force

Palestinian factions in the camp accused a small militant group linked to an extremist Islamist of firing on the security force after demanding that the deployment not extend to its area of influence.

"The security force will be deployed throughout the camp to bring security to it and there is no other solution," Lebanon's official National News Agency quoted a Fatah commander as saying.

Medical sources said that the clashes killed two people and wounded 21, with at least one member of the security force among the dead.

A correspondent on the outskirts of the camp said fighting was continuing on the narrow streets of its residential neighbourhoods, with the sound of machinegun fire and rocket-propelled grenades audible in much of the surrounding city of Sidon.

A resident of the camp's Tireh district, where heavy clashes were ongoing, said the fighting had set at least seven houses alight and trapped dozens of families.

Evacuating patients

The fighting prompted the Lebanese army to take security measures at the entrance of the camp, including shutting the highway next to it.

And Lebanon's health ministry announced it was evacuating patients from the Sidon governmental hospital adjacent to the camp and moving them to other facilities.

Ain al-Hilweh is home to about 61 000 Palestinians, including 6 000 who have fled the war in Syria.
Read more on:    lebanon  |  syria

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Venezuelan protesters rally four times in a week

2017-04-08 20:40

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Footage shows stun grenade fired outside Gupta home

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, April 08 11 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 