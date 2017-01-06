Classified report on Russia, election hacking going to Trump

Washington — The nation's top intelligence officials are making
their most detailed and persuasive case yet to President-elect Donald Trump
that Russia interfered in this year's US political process.
The
officials — Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, CIA Director John
Brennan and FBI Director James Comey — are preparing to point to multiple
motives for Moscow's alleged meddling as they brief Trump on their classified
report Friday in New York. President Barack Obama received a briefing on
Thursday, and a declassified version of the report is expected to be released
at some point.
Since
winning the election, Trump has repeatedly questioned intelligence officials'
assessments that Russia was behind the hacking of the Democratic National
Committee and individual Democrats like Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John
Podesta.
Trump
remained dubious about the assertion even on the eve of his intelligence
briefing, asking how officials could be "so sure" about the hacking
if they had not examined DNC servers.
"What
is going on?" he wrote on Twitter.
A senior
law enforcement official said the FBI repeatedly stressed to DNC officials the
importance of obtaining direct access to the servers "only to be rebuffed
until well after the initial compromise had been mitigated." The official
said the FBI had to rely on a "third party" for information but did get access to the material
it needed.
The Washington
Post, citing anonymous US officials, reported on Thursday that intelligence
agencies have identified parties who delivered stolen Democratic emails to
WikiLeaks. The officials also said there were disparities between efforts to
infiltrate Democratic and Republican networks, and said the US intercepted communications
in which Russian officials celebrated Trump's victory. It was not clear which
of those details were included in the classified report.
Trump’s intelligence team
Ahead of
the briefing, Trump moved to fill out his own intelligence leadership team,
tapping former Indiana Senator Dan Coats to lead the Office of the Director of
National Intelligence, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.
Coats
served as a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee before retiring from
Congress last year. If confirmed by the Senate, he would oversee the umbrella
office created after the 9/11 attacks to improve coordination of US spy and law
enforcement agencies. The person with knowledge of Trump's decision, as well as
others who spoke to The Associated Press about intelligence matters involving
Trump, were not authorised to discuss the
matters publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Coats, a
73-year-old Capitol Hill veteran, served eight years in the House before moving
to the Senate in 1989 to take Dan Quayle's place when he became vice president.
He stayed in the Senate until 1998, then left to become a lobbyist. After a
stint as ambassador to Germany under President George W. Bush, he returned to
Indiana for a Senate comeback bid in 2010. He did not seek re-election last
year.
Coats
was a harsh critic of Russia and pushed the Obama administration to punish
Moscow for its annexation of Crimea in 2014. When the White House levied
sanctions, the Kremlin responded by banning several lawmakers, including Coats,
from travelling to Russia.
Coat's
nomination is likely to quell concerns that the president-elect is seeking a
sweeping overhaul of intelligence agencies. Trump's transition team has also
been considering ways to restructure agencies to streamline operations and
improve efficiency. Transition officials have been looking at changes at both
ODNI and the CIA, but those plans are said not to be aimed at gutting the
intelligence agencies or hampering their capabilities.
The
person with knowledge of the discussions said they reflected the views of
intelligence officials who have told Trump's team that there is room for
streamlining within the multi-agency intelligence community.
‘No restructuring’
The Wall Street Journal first reported on Wednesday night that
Trump was considering changes at the intelligence agencies. Trump transition
spokesman Sean Spicer disputed the report on Thursday morning.
"There
is no truth to this idea of restructuring the intelligence community
infrastructure. It is 100 percent false," Spicer said.
The
scope of the changes discussed by some in Trump's transition team was unclear.
But the prospect of a sweeping overhaul still created blowback, contributing to
former CIA Director James Woolsey's decision to step aside as a senior adviser
to the president-elect.
A person
with direct knowledge of Woolsey's decision said the former CIA chief had not
been significantly involved in the Trump team's discussions on intelligence
matters and became uncomfortable being labelled
as an adviser. In an interview on CNN, Woolsey said he did not want to
"fly under false colours."
In other
recent television appearances, Woolsey — he was CIA director under President
Bill Clinton — said he believed Russia was involved in the election-related
hackings, though he also said others may have been as well.
The CIA
declined to comment on the potential changes. Clapper told a Senate panel on Thursday
that his office has not been engaged in such discussions with the Trump
transition team. He noted that lawmakers created his office.
"Congress,
I think, gets a vote here," said Clapper, who was testifying on Russia's
election interference.