 

Clinton will never run for office again: confidante

2017-01-09 08:03
Hillary Clinton pauses while speaking at the New Yorker Hotel in New York, where she conceded defeat to Republican Donald Trump. (Andrew Harnik, AP)

Hillary Clinton pauses while speaking at the New Yorker Hotel in New York, where she conceded defeat to Republican Donald Trump. (Andrew Harnik, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Washington - Hillary Clinton will never run for office again after losing the US presidential election to Donald Trump in November after the most divisive campaign in memory, a confidante of the Democrat said on Sunday.

"I think she's going to figure out ways to help kids and families," Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress, a Democratic Party-connected think-tank told CNN. "That's been what she's been focused on her whole life, and a lot of issues that are affecting them, over the next couple of years."

"But I don't expect her to ever run for any elected office again," she added.

Tanden was reacting to a New York Times article speculating about whether Clinton would run for New York mayor against the incumbent Bill de Blasio, her former campaign chief.

"I don't expect her to run for this and I don't expect her to run for other office," Tanden said, without giving more specifics about the 69-year-old former secretary of state's plans.

"I think her job is to - what she's thinking about right now is how to help those kids and families as she has her whole life."

However, Clinton hasn't completely withdrawn from the public life since her defeat on November 8.

She has taken part in two public events and fired off a few tweets.

She's expected at the State Department on Tuesday for the unveiling of an exhibition hall named after her.

Her office has also said she would attend Trump's inauguration on January 20th with her husband, former president Bill Clinton.

Read more on:    hillary clinton  |  us  |  us 2016 elections

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Washington condemns deadly truck attack in Jerusalem

2017-01-09 07:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Zuma arrives at #ANC105 to loud cheers

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, January 7 2017-01-07 22:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 