Clintons to attend Trump inauguration

Washington — Falling in line with tradition, Bill and Hillary
Clinton plan to attend Donald Trump's inauguration. It's a decision that will
put Hillary Clinton on the inaugural platform as her bitter rival from the 2016
campaign assumes the office she long sought.
The
Clintons announced their decision to attend the January 20 inauguration shortly after former President
George W. Bush's office said on Tuesday he would attend along with former first
lady Laura Bush.
The
Bushes are "pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power —
a hallmark of American democracy — and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice
President Pence", Bush's office said in a statement.
It is
traditional for former presidents and their spouses to attend the inauguration.
But the
decision to attend was fraught for the Clintons, given Hillary Clinton's bitter
campaign against Trump. The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee has largely
avoided public appearances since Trump defeated her in November.
Bush,
too, has had a difficult relationship with Trump. His brother Jeb ran against
Trump in the GOP primaries. George and Laura Bush let it be known they voted
for "none of the above" for president rather than cast a ballot for
Trump, but the ex-president did call to congratulate Trump after his victory.
Former
President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, earlier said they plan to attend
Trump's inauguration.
Former
President George H.W. Bush, 92, and his wife, Barbara, do not plan to attend
the inauguration due to the former president's age and health, his office said.