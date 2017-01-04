 

Clintons to attend Trump inauguration

2017-01-04 11:20
Hillary and Bill Clinton. (File, AP)

Hillary and Bill Clinton. (File, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Washington — Falling in line with tradition, Bill and Hillary Clinton plan to attend Donald Trump's inauguration. It's a decision that will put Hillary Clinton on the inaugural platform as her bitter rival from the 2016 campaign assumes the office she long sought.

The Clintons announced their decision to attend the January 20 inauguration shortly after former President George W. Bush's office said on Tuesday he would attend along with former first lady Laura Bush.

The Bushes are "pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power — a hallmark of American democracy — and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice President Pence", Bush's office said in a statement.

It is traditional for former presidents and their spouses to attend the inauguration.

But the decision to attend was fraught for the Clintons, given Hillary Clinton's bitter campaign against Trump. The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee has largely avoided public appearances since Trump defeated her in November.

Bush, too, has had a difficult relationship with Trump. His brother Jeb ran against Trump in the GOP primaries. George and Laura Bush let it be known they voted for "none of the above" for president rather than cast a ballot for Trump, but the ex-president did call to congratulate Trump after his victory.

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, earlier said they plan to attend Trump's inauguration.

Former President George H.W. Bush, 92, and his wife, Barbara, do not plan to attend the inauguration due to the former president's age and health, his office said.

Read more on:    donald trump  |  hillary clinton  |  us  |  us elections 2016

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Displaced Iraqis relish return to phones after ISIS

58 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/Sport
I cherish each wicket I take for my country - Philander

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Sir Lowry's Pass 11:10 AM
Road name: N2

Gordons Bay 08:36 AM
Road name: Sir Lowrys Pass Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday January 03 results 2017-01-03 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 