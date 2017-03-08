 

CNN: Politicians should oppose Trump's attack on media

2017-03-08 06:39
Jerusalem - The president of CNN, Jeff Zucker, says it is "shocking" to watch the political establishment's silence regarding US President Donald Trump's attacks on the media, calling it an abdication of their responsibility.

Zucker, president of CNN Worldwide, told the INTV media conference in Jerusalem on Tuesday that Trump's labelling of the media as the enemy of the state was dangerous and that "words can have consequences".

He also said he was stunned politicians had not spoken out fiercely against the assault on the free press. He singled out Republican senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham as two of the only ones to have the courage to stand up for their convictions.

Since taking office, Trump has lashed out repeatedly at CNN as "fake news".

He's upbraided its reporters publicly and attacked Zucker personally.

