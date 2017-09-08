Colombia peace will 'fail' without reconciliation: pope

Villavicencio, Colombia - Pope Francis warned on Friday that Colombia's efforts to permanently end its civil conflict will "fail" if the country's people do not seek "reconciliation" after decades of suffering.

"Every effort at peace without a sincere commitment to reconciliation is destined to fail," Francis told thousands of worshippers at an open-air mass in the central Colombian city of Villavicencio.

Pope Francis said he was praying on Friday for those killed and bereaved by the 8.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Mexico and by Hurricane Irma in the Caribbean.

"I wish to express my spiritual closeness to all those suffering the consequences of the earthquake that struck Mexico last night... My prayers for those who have lost their lives and their families," Francis said at a mass in Colombia.

He added that he was "closely following the development of Hurricane Irma... I am praying for them."