Comey says White House 'defamed' him and FBI

Washington - Former FBI director James Comey says President Donald Trump's administration spread "lies, plain and simple" and "defamed" him and the FBI.

He opened his Senate testimony on Thursday by stating that the administration's explanations for his firing confused and concerned him. He didn't say what the lies were.

The ousted FBI director said at the start of his high-profile Senate hearing that President Donald Trump had repeatedly told him he was doing a great job. Comey said he told the president he planned to serve out his full 10-year term.

Comey is testifying before the Senate intelligence committee. His remarks are his first public statements since his firing on May 9, which came as he was leading an FBI investigation into potential co-ordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.



