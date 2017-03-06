 

Congressional panel will investigate Trump wiretap claim

2017-03-06 06:09
FILE: President Donald Trump points to a member of the media as he takes questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP)

FILE: President Donald Trump points to a member of the media as he takes questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Washington - A Congressional committee will investigate President Donald Trump's claim that Barack Obama tapped his phone during last year's election campaign, the panel's chair said on Sunday.

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has been examining Russian interference in last year's US presidential election.

Devin Nunes, a California Republican who chairs the committee, said in a statement that the investigation involves looking at "the US government's response to actions taken by Russian intelligence agents during the presidential campaign."

"The Committee will make inquiries into whether the government was conducting surveillance activities on any political party's campaign officials or surrogates," he said, without specifically referring to Trump's explosive accusation.

Trump made his allegation in a string of tweets early Saturday morning, at one point calling former president Obama a "Bad (or sick) guy!" He did not provide any evidence to back up his claims.

The White House on Sunday called on Congress to follow up on Trump's claims.

Obama, via a spokesperson, has denied any allegation of wiretapping as "simply false."

Obama's director of national intelligence James Clapper told NBC on Sunday that there was "no such wiretap activity mounted against the president-elect at the time as a candidate or against his campaign."

Read more on:    donald trump  |  us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

North Korea fires missiles, three reach Japan waters

2017-03-06 05:35

Inside News24

 
/News
FULL BRIEFING: Social Development minister gives SASSA update

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:59 AM
Road name: Buitengracht Street

Cape Town 06:56 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday March 4 2017-03-04 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 