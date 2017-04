Washington - The conservative Club for Growth is targeting powerful committee chairs and other top Republicans over the GOP's struggling health care overhaul effort.

The television and digital ads pressure Republicans to a back a revised version of the GOP health care bill that Speaker Paul Ryan abruptly withdrew last month because it lacked the votes.

The Trump administration offered a new proposal last week in talks with conservative lawmakers. Under the changes, states could seek federal waivers from requirements under Barack Obama's health care law that insurers charge healthy and seriously ill consumers the same premiums.

The ads will air in the districts of Representative Greg Walden of Oregon, the chair of the Energy and Commerce Committee, and Representative Rodney Frelinghuysen of New Jersey, head of the Appropriations Committee.