 

Convicted ex-Hong Kong leader jailed 20 months for misconduct

2017-02-22 10:50
Donald Tsang. (File, AFP)

Donald Tsang. (File, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Hong Kong - Former Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang was sentenced to 20 months in prison on Wednesday after a high-profile corruption trial found him guilty of misconduct during his time at the helm of the city.

Tsang, 72, who held the leadership post of chief executive for seven years from 2005, is the most senior city official ever to be convicted in a criminal trial and the highest ranking one to be put behind bars.

The six-week trial at the High Court came as residents lose faith in Hong Kong's leaders after a string of corruption cases fuel suspicions over links between public officials and business figures.

Tsang was found guilty on Friday of failing to disclose his plans to lease a luxury flat from a major investor in a broadcaster, which was later granted a licence from the government while he was leader.

"Never in my judicial career have I seen a man fallen from so high," judge Andrew Chan said in delivering the sentence.

Tsang's four decades of service to Hong Kong was "indisputable", but his breach of trust was "significant", Chan told the court packed with reporters and Tsang's relatives.

He "deliberately concealed" his dealing and negotiations, the judge said.

The former leader was photographed wearing his trademark bow tie and hand restraints as he was escorted to a prison van ahead of the hearing.

In 2012 he apologised over separate allegations that he had accepted inappropriate gifts from business friends in the form of trips on luxury yachts and private jets.

His former deputy Rafael Hui was jailed for seven-and-a-half years in 2014 after being found guilty of taking bribes from Hong Kong property tycoon Thomas Kwok.

Read more on:    hong kong  |  china

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Muslims raise over R700 000 to fix vandalised Jewish cemetery

2017-02-22 09:55

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Dramatic footage shows floods sweeping through SA

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday February 21 results 2017-02-21 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 