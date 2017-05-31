 

Court rules Russian hacker can be extradited to US or Russia

2017-05-31 06:29
(Thomas Samson, AFP)

(Thomas Samson, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Prague - A Czech court has ruled that a Russian who faces charges of hacking computers at American companies can be extradited either to the United States or Russia.

Czech authorities arrested Yevgeniy Nikulin in Prague on October 5 in co-operation with the FBI after Interpol issued an international warrant. He is accused of hacking computers and stealing information from LinkedIn, Dropbox and other companies.

Moscow also wants him extradited on a separate charge of internet theft in 2009. Russian officials had previously said they were working to prevent his extradition to the US.

Judge Jaroslav Pytloun ruled on Tuesday that the extradition requests from both countries meet all the necessary legal conditions.

Nikulin immediately appealed his extradition to the United States.

Justice Minister Robert Pelikan will have the final say on where Nikulin goes.

Read more on:    dropbox  |  fbi  |  linkedin  |  us  |  russia  |  czech republic  |  hacking

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Priest says he and 200 others held hostage in Philippines

2017-05-31 06:15

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'Boere boys' get down to Brenda Fassie
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday May 30 results 2017-05-30 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 